Rally to express solidarity with Palestinians to be held on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The city district administration, with the collaboration of civil society, will organize rally in the provincial capital on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians.

According to spokesperson for city district administration here on Thursday, the main rally will be held at Liberty Chowk at 11:15 am.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will lead the rally.

The rally would be participated by government officials, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, sports persons, women, lawyers, students, NGOs and people from all walks of life to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters.