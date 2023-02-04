Rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The district government would stage a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, Sunday.

The rally led by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi would start from Kutchery Chowk and concluded at Allama Iqbal Chowk after passing through various city roads.

Government officials, employees, civil society and people belonging to different walks of life participate in the rally.

Various programmes would also be organized in colleges and schools to highlight the importanceof Kashmir Issue and atrocities of Indian army on Kashmiri people in Indian held Kashmir.