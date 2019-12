(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A big rally was taken out here on Tuesday to mark solidarity with the teachers who were baton charged during their protest in Karachi

According to details GSTA, IBA pass Head Masters and a large number of Primary school Teachers participated in the rally ,led by Akbar Dars Ashraf, Badal jamali bajeer, IBA Head Masters Vijay Sharma, Ishaque Dars, Vasand Meghwar