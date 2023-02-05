Rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A walk was organized to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day led by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Medical Superintendent Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, professors, doctors, nurses and a large number of citizens participated. The participants expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people by making a chain of hands. The participants carried placards inscribed with the slogans of "Kashmir will become Pakistan", "we will support Kashmiris till the independence of Kashmir". Slogans were also raised against the Indian aggression by the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that Pakistan sand by the side of Kashmiri brothers against Indian atrocities and will continue their political, moral and social support.

He said that the blood of the Kashmiri martyrs would never go in vain and the sun of freedom would rise soon in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistani youth should play an active role on social media to raise the voice of Kashmiri brothers and urge the international community so that the Modi government can be brought under international pressure. He said that the people of Kashmir were carrying out struggle of freedom which cannot be suppressed through oppression.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and MS LGH further said that Kashmiris are struggling for fundamental rights that cannot be taken away and called upon the international community including the United Nations to play a role in this matter.