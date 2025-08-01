Open Menu

Rally To Raise Awareness Against Lung Cancer

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Rally to raise awareness against Lung Cancer

Students of Blessing College of Nursing Sukkur on Friday organized an awareness rally on the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day. The rally started from Civil Hospital Sukkur and culminated at Sukkur Press Club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Students of Blessing College of Nursing Sukkur on Friday organized an awareness rally on the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day. The rally started from Civil Hospital Sukkur and culminated at Sukkur Press Club.

During the rally, the students carried placards and banners highlighting the risks of tobacco, cigarettes, gutka, and other intoxicants that can cause lung cancer. Upon reaching the press club, the students staged a protest and conveyed a message to the public to "protect their breath, stay away from intoxicants, and prioritize early detection for a healthier life.

"

The students emphasized that millions of people worldwide lose their lives to lung cancer every year, with a significant number being young individuals addicted to cigarettes or other substances. They demanded that the government impose strict restrictions on the open sale of intoxicants and initiate awareness campaigns at the school and college levels.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan