Rally To Raise Awareness Against Lung Cancer
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 07:28 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Students of Blessing College of Nursing Sukkur on Friday organized an awareness rally on the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day. The rally started from Civil Hospital Sukkur and culminated at Sukkur Press Club.
During the rally, the students carried placards and banners highlighting the risks of tobacco, cigarettes, gutka, and other intoxicants that can cause lung cancer. Upon reaching the press club, the students staged a protest and conveyed a message to the public to "protect their breath, stay away from intoxicants, and prioritize early detection for a healthier life.
"
The students emphasized that millions of people worldwide lose their lives to lung cancer every year, with a significant number being young individuals addicted to cigarettes or other substances. They demanded that the government impose strict restrictions on the open sale of intoxicants and initiate awareness campaigns at the school and college levels.
