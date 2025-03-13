Rally To Show Solidarity With Armed Forces Held At SMIU
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University took out a rally to show solidarity with the Armed Forces, to honour their bravery and sacrifices for safeguarding lives of Pakistan’s people and the interests of the country.
The rally was commenced from the Main Building of the university, which was led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai. The rally passed through various sections of the university and culminated at the I.T. Tower of SMIU.
On this occasion Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that our Armed Forces are bravely fighting against internal and external enemies of Pakistan who want to weaken the country for their ulterior motives.
He condemned the attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan and martyring soldiers and passengers by terrorists organisations.
He termed it inhuman act of the terrorist organisations against peaceful and innocent citizens, elders, children, women and soldiers of the country and said that the people must support and stand with the Armed Forces.
He saluted the Armed Forces for carrying out successful operation against terrorists and safely rescuing passengers.
The rally was attended by Deans, chairpersons of different academic departments, heads of different administrative sections, faculty, other employees and students.
