Rally to support Kashmiris held at Railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways organised a rally and gathering at Railway Station here on Friday at 12:00 noon to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Anti-India slogans including "India leave Kashmir" and "Free Kashmiris from curfew" were raised in the congregation.

The participants urged the international community to protect the rights of Kashmiris and press India to free Kashmir.

Thousands of citizens including railways staff and passengers participated in the rally to show their love and solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile trains were stopped for one minute according to the direction of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Ch andother officers were also present.