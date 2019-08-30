UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally To Support Kashmiris Held At Railway Station

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:04 PM

Rally to support Kashmiris held at Railway station

The Pakistan Railways organised a rally and gathering at Railway Station here on Friday at 12:00 noon to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways organised a rally and gathering at Railway Station here on Friday at 12:00 noon to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Anti-India slogans including "India leave Kashmir" and "Free Kashmiris from curfew" were raised in the congregation.

The participants urged the international community to protect the rights of Kashmiris and press India to free Kashmir.

Thousands of citizens including railways staff and passengers participated in the rally to show their love and solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile trains were stopped for one minute according to the direction of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Ch andother officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Rashid From Love

Recent Stories

Government College University (GCU) holds Kashmir ..

48 seconds ago

Survey shows U.S. companies still value Chinese ma ..

49 seconds ago

Human Rights Group Calls on Kuwait to Release Jail ..

51 seconds ago

Russia's Aeroflot Group Likely to Receive Boeing 7 ..

53 seconds ago

DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

4 minutes ago

World Bank to assist Pakistani firms in manufactur ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.