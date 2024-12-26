Rally took out on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in Gandakha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Like the rest of the country, a grand rally was taken out in Gandakha on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Headmaster Gandakha High School Mir Rizwan Ali Jamali, senior teachers, teacher Nader Ali Jamali and revenue officers led the rally.

A large number of respected teachers, school children participated in the rally.

The rally was taken out from Gandakha High School and reached the Press Club via different routes.

Addressing the rally, Headmaster of High School Gandakha Rizwan Ali paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saying that due to the political vision and foresight of the leader, today we are in an independent country with respect and dignity, we are living a life of dignity.

He said that all this is due to the great thinker of islam, the Quaid-e-Millat, who never compromised on principles, thanks to which we are breathing in a free country today.

He said that no one knew that Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was born in Karachi on December 25, 1876, would divide India and create a separate state for Muslims, Pakistan, and the map of Pakistan appeared on the world map.

He said that we should follow our predecessors and work hard and strive day and night with honesty, integrity, consistency and continuity to include our country in the ranks of other developed countries of the world.

Addressing the rally, Senior teacher Nader Ali Jamali said that thanks to the tireless work and sincere struggle of Quaid-e-Millat Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we were gifted with an independent and sovereign state of Pakistan.

He said that we should value this freedom of ours and strive together as a nation for the survival and integrity of our beloved homeland saying that the personality of Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a high and exemplary character.