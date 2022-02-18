Rally took out to create awareness of clean & healthy environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration Sukkur on Friday took out a rally to create awareness about Clean and Healthy environment in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration Sukkur on Friday took out a rally to create awareness about Clean and Healthy environment in the district.

The rally was flagged off from the Jinnah Municipal Ground Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arsalan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed and Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari led the rally.

Participants of rally displayed placards that read - our future is to give plastic another life, lets reduce plastic bags as much as we can, save the environment and you will save the life and future.

Speakers said the rally spreads the message about the harmful effect of plastic and other products on environment and the people.

They also said young people should involve themselves in efforts to protect the environment.