UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Took Out To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

Rally took out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

A big rally was taken out against brutalities of Indian force on people of Occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them in Kuhlo district on Friday, Political parties' workers, tribal elders, students from various schools and colleges, teachers and civil society members attended the rally

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A big rally was taken out against brutalities of Indian force on people of Occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them in Kuhlo district on Friday, Political parties' workers, tribal elders, students from various schools and colleges, teachers and civil society members attended the rally. The solidarity rally was carried out from Press Club and marched main different routes of the city and accumulated at Traffic Chowk.

The participants chanted slogans, "Kashmir has become part of Pakistan" and against Indian atrocities in Indian in Occupied Kashmir. They were also holding placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmir freedom.

The speakers on the occasion said the people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri brethren till their achievement of self-determination right and we would not leave Kashmiri brothers in their hard time.

They also urged International Human Right Organizations to play their due role to remove prolonged curfew from Occupied Kashmir where innocent people including aged women, children and patients are suffering difficulties due to curfew and Indian brutalities. they also appreciated efforts of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, saying that he raised Occupied Kashmir issue in comprehensive manner at international level during his speech in General Assembly, as he become the voice of Kashmir.

They maintained that the civil and military leadership of Pakistan have proved that they highlighted Kashmir issue globally through better diplomacy.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Prime Minister Civil Society Traffic Women From

Recent Stories

U.S. scholars call for more cooperation with China ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to start sampling of p ..

5 minutes ago

Event, walk held at Women University to mark Kahsm ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity observed

5 minutes ago

Forman Christian (FC) college to remain closed du ..

14 seconds ago

India admits friendly fire downed helicopter in Oc ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.