Rally took out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A big rally was taken out against brutalities of Indian force on people of Occupied Kashmir and to show solidarity with them in Kuhlo district on Friday, Political parties' workers, tribal elders, students from various schools and colleges, teachers and civil society members attended the rally. The solidarity rally was carried out from Press Club and marched main different routes of the city and accumulated at Traffic Chowk.

The participants chanted slogans, "Kashmir has become part of Pakistan" and against Indian atrocities in Indian in Occupied Kashmir. They were also holding placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmir freedom.

The speakers on the occasion said the people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri brethren till their achievement of self-determination right and we would not leave Kashmiri brothers in their hard time.

They also urged International Human Right Organizations to play their due role to remove prolonged curfew from Occupied Kashmir where innocent people including aged women, children and patients are suffering difficulties due to curfew and Indian brutalities. they also appreciated efforts of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, saying that he raised Occupied Kashmir issue in comprehensive manner at international level during his speech in General Assembly, as he become the voice of Kashmir.

They maintained that the civil and military leadership of Pakistan have proved that they highlighted Kashmir issue globally through better diplomacy.