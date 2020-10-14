Rally took to observe Int Senior Citizens Day

A really, in connection of international day of older persons taken out from Anwar Paracha Government hospital to Press Club here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A really, in connection of international day of older persons taken out from Anwar Paracha Government hospital to Press Club here on Wednesday.

The rally taken out by district adminstration Sukkur with collaboration of several NGOs on led by District Officer Social Welfare department Sukkur Syed Naseer Shah and ex UC Chairman Murtaza Ghanghro.

Officers of the different departments and Senior Citizens participated.

They urged Sindh Government to implement the Senior Citizen Welfare Bill 2014 adding that after the implementing the bill, older people will bring positive changes in lives of senior citizens.