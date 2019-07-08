UrduPoint.com
Rama Lake, Dewsai Plains Attract Tourists

Mon 08th July 2019

Rama lake and Dewsai plains of Astore are attracting a large number of tourists these days from abroad and parts of the country to enjoy its natural beauty and take some respite from scorching heat in plain areas of Pakistan

On last Sunday, domestic tourists thronged to Rama lake, Dewsai plains and others scenic hilly areas of Astore to enjoy natural beauty of the areas besides waterfalls and lush green valleys to taking some respite from scorching heat.

The weather in upper areas of Astore is very pleasant and many people along with families are coming to enjoy pleasant weather here.

"I came from Nowshera along with my father to see the natural beauty of Gilgit Baltistan,'" Khurshid Alam, a tourist from Nowshera district told APP at Dewsai plains.

"Dewsai plains are very attractive place for tourists and its cold breeze is amazing," he said. He urged tourists to come here along with families and seen its natural and mountainous beauty.

