Ramadan arrival sparks shopping frenzy at grocery stores: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) With the holy month of Ramadan set to begin on Sunday, grocery stores across Pakistan are witnessing a rush of customers stocking up on essential items, where among the most in-demand products are dates (khajoor) and gram flour (baisen), as part of the traditional Ramadan diet.

A private news channel report revealed that a Ramadan frenzy has hit grocery stores nationwide, as citizens flock to stock up on essentials, particularly dates (khajoor) and gram flour (baisen), ahead of the holy month.

As the family navigated the vibrant supermarket, the kids' excitement was palpable, bouncing and skipping along as they trailed behind their parents. Their eyes sparkled as they scanned the rainbow-colored aisles, eagerly searching for their beloved treats, too, the report added.

The bustling store hummed with energy, filled with fellow shoppers enjoying their weekend grocery outings, creating a lively atmosphere that only added to the children's growing enthusiasm, said a worker in a grocery store.

"We have sold out of dates multiple times already, and we are having to restock every few hours," said one store owner.

"It is the same with gram flour, people just can not seem to get enough of it," he added.

As citizens prepare for the holy month, excitement is building. "Ramadan is a special time for us, and we love preparing for it," said a local resident.

"We always make sure to stock up on dates and gram flour, as well as other essentials like rice and

sugar."

Workers at grocery stores are also feeling the excitement. "It is our busiest time of year, but we love the

energy," said a store clerk. "People are always in such high spirits, and it's great to see families preparing for Ramadan together."

As for sales, store owners are reporting a significant boom. "Our sales have increased by at least 50% in the past week alone," said one owner.

"We are expecting an even bigger rush in the next few days, as Ramadan approaches."

With just a few days to go until the start of Ramadan on Sunday, it is clear that grocery stores will continue to be bustling with activity.

As citizens prepare for the holy month, one thing is certain it is going to be a busy and exciting time for all, said a family in a grocery store.