Ramadan bazaar made functional at Fort Qasim

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) District administration made Ramadan bazaar functional at Fort Qasim as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

As many as 40 stalls, swings for children, clothes for women and special arrangements for jewelery were made in the Ramadan bazaar.

Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer paid visit to the Ramadan Bazaar.

The Commissioner said that the bazaar was established in the stadium due to open area, better parking and convenience of the public.

Special stalls of hina and bangles will be set up in the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the fair price shop was active in Ramadan Bazaar and 25 percent subsidy was given on 13 food items.