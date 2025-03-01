Ramadan Bazaars Activated In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars established in Rawalpindi have been made fully functional. Eight locations were identified to set up the bazaars to facilitate citizens with controlled rates of essential edibles following the instructions by the provincial government.
Ramazan Bazaars have been established at Allama Iqbal Park, Haideri Chowk, Chohar Model Bazaar, Chak Beli Khan, Service Road Gujarkhan, Hayatsar Road Gujarkhan, Deen Plaza and Main GT Road in Taxila and at vegetable market and Main Bazaar Kahuta.
In Tehsil Kallar Syedan, a Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar is set up near Mureed Chowk.
On the other hand, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak on Saturday chaired a meeting in this regard and directed the concerned quarters to ensure availability of necessary facilities in the Sahulat Ramazan Bazaar.
He said that special sugar sale points would be available in the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars. The commissioner further urged to ensure full security arrangements in Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars along with other facilities for the public.
Recent Stories
Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad on March 35 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests ETPB official, takes physical remand in Rs. 3 mln fraud case5 minutes ago
-
DPC discusses steps to maintain intersect harmony during Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Bazaars activated in Rawalpindi5 minutes ago
-
Grief prevails in Akora Khattak after suicide blast as police expand investigation15 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall welcome Ramazan, comfortable weather predicts from March 2-345 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2700 litres adulterated milk55 minutes ago
-
Dumper-Rickshaw crash in Karachi, one killed, 2 injured1 hour ago
-
Two accused apprehended,stolen goods recovered1 hour ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in city2 hours ago
-
DC visits Nigehbaan Sweet Home in DIKhan2 hours ago
-
Chairman Kashmir Council-EU urges action against India's drone-based human rights abuses2 hours ago