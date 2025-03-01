Open Menu

Ramadan Bazaars Activated In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Ramadan Bazaars activated in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars established in Rawalpindi have been made fully functional. Eight locations were identified to set up the bazaars to facilitate citizens with controlled rates of essential edibles following the instructions by the provincial government.

Ramazan Bazaars have been established at Allama Iqbal Park, Haideri Chowk, Chohar Model Bazaar, Chak Beli Khan, Service Road Gujarkhan, Hayatsar Road Gujarkhan, Deen Plaza and Main GT Road in Taxila and at vegetable market and Main Bazaar Kahuta.

In Tehsil Kallar Syedan, a Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar is set up near Mureed Chowk.

On the other hand, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak on Saturday chaired a meeting in this regard and directed the concerned quarters to ensure availability of necessary facilities in the Sahulat Ramazan Bazaar.

He said that special sugar sale points would be available in the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars. The commissioner further urged to ensure full security arrangements in Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars along with other facilities for the public.

