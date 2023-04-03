UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Bazars Set Up In AJK To Ensure Supply Of Edibles On Subsidized Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Ramadan Bazars set up in AJK to ensure supply of edibles on subsidized rates

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):AJK State authorities asserted that they have established special Ramadan Bazars in various major cities and towns under the spirit to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the Holy month of Ramadan.

On the special directives of the state government to all district administration of the state, Mirpur district administration has launched special Ramzan Bazars in various parts of Mirpur district including one in front of MUST University's city campus at central Allama Iqbal Road.

Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP here Monday that in Mirpur city, the main Ramzan Bazar had been set up at Allama Iqbal Road where all quality edibles would be available at inexpensive rates as compared to the general market, fixed by the district price control committee.

Vendors at Ramzan bazars will be bound to display the rate lists of the commodities, determined by the authorities, at a visible place at their sale points from 8.30 in the morning, he said.

When questioned that what preventive steps were being taken by the administration to take punitive action against the profiteers and hoarders, the Deputy Commissioner stated that an extensive drive has already been kicked off across the district to overcome the price hike on the part of the shopkeepers involved in overcharging besides creating artificial scarcity and hoarding.

Mobile teams headed by magistrates have been constituted to conduct surprise checking of the prices and the shopkeepers – both wholesalers and retailers, involved in charging exorbitant rates would be booked.

Besides, general shopkeepers, wholesalers, and owners of the main shopping malls have also been warned to maintain the prices of the items of daily use – fixed by the administration - during and even after the Holy month of Ramzan. "The violators would be taken to task under the law", he warned.

Meanwhile, a senior AJK government official told this news agency that all the district administrations in AJK have been directed to take stringent measures to discourage profiteering, hoarding, and artificial scarcity of edible items during and after the Holy month of Ramzan. He asserted that those involved in such unlawful exercise will be booked. "The sanctity of this Holy month will be maintained in all circumstances", the official declared.

"The government is determined to ensure the availability of edibles including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, flour, rice, pulses, and other items at inexpensive rates at Ramzan bazaars as fixed by the concerned district administrations", the official pointed out.

