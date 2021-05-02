Ramadan Dastarkhawn continue serving people in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::In the light of the directives of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration of Bajaur is continuing the series of Ramadan Dastarkhwan wherein more than 150 people have their Iftar on Saturday evening.

According to a statement issued by the administration, arrangements are being made for Ramadan dinner in Bajaur and more than 150 people had Iftar and dinner at the Ramadan dinner set up at District Headquarters Hospital Khar. According to the statement, administration officials also attended the Ramadan dinner wherein all facilities are being provided to the people.