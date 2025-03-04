DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a Ramadan dinner was organized at Standard Hospital to facilitate patients and their families.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, the event was held under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Timergara, Abdul Aziz.

The dinner took place at Al-Khidmat Hospital Mian Banda, where meals were served to patients and their attendants as part of the province’s welfare initiatives during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh, Zeeshan Najeeb, took action against shopkeepers violating the official price list after receiving complaints on the Price Monitoring Desk and the Special Ramadan WhatsApp service.

Several shopkeepers and butchers were detained and fined after being presented before the police.

The administration had warned business owners to comply with the official price regulations or face imprisonment for violations.

