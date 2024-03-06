Ramadan Nigehban package: over 25,000 ration bags distribute so far, says Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, said on Wednesday that over 25,000 ration bags under Ramadan Nigehban package have been distributed so far across the division.

She expressed these views during surprise visit to check ration distribution process at various areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer gave detailed briefing on ration distribution process.

Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed the ration bags with their own hands.

Maryam Khan checked the online App and also reviewed the verification process of the citizens.

She also met with deserving women and inquired about their problems.

Ration supply under Ramzan Nigehban package of the Punjab government has been sped up.

Maryam Khan said that ration bags would be distributed among over nine lac deserving people across the division.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that all ration bags were being given to the concerned persons after scanning the QR code and identity cards.

The citizens' paid tribute to the administration for delivery of 18 kg ration bags door to door respectfully.