Open Menu

Ramadan Nigehban Package: Over 25,000 Ration Bags Distribute So Far, Says Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Ramadan Nigehban package: over 25,000 ration bags distribute so far, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, said on Wednesday that over 25,000 ration bags under Ramadan Nigehban package have been distributed so far across the division.

She expressed these views during surprise visit to check ration distribution process at various areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer gave detailed briefing on ration distribution process.

Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed the ration bags with their own hands.

Maryam Khan checked the online App and also reviewed the verification process of the citizens.

She also met with deserving women and inquired about their problems.

Ration supply under Ramzan Nigehban package of the Punjab government has been sped up.

Maryam Khan said that ration bags would be distributed among over nine lac deserving people across the division.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that all ration bags were being given to the concerned persons after scanning the QR code and identity cards.

The citizens' paid tribute to the administration for delivery of 18 kg ration bags door to door respectfully.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Visit Women All Ramadan

Recent Stories

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

46 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

2 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

3 hours ago
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

15 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

15 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan