Ramadan Package: Over One Lac Ration Bags Delivered In Multan District
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The district administration delivered over one lac ration bags among deserving people across the district during one week under the Ramadan package.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer gave an ultimatum to complete the target of 2,50,000 bags in the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.
Rizwan Qadeer made a surprise visit to the warehouse and inspected the ration packing here on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner checked the quality of flour, ghee, sugar and gram flour in the ration bags.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmed Riaz and District food Controller Ahmed Javed were also accompanied by him.
Thousands of bags were being delivered to assistant commissioners in tehsils on a daily basis, Rizwan added.
The process of distribution of 3,37,000 ration bags would be completed within the fixed deadline.
The field staff was going door to door and providing ration with modern biometric systems.
Eligibility of ration bags was being checked through identity card scanning, he concluded.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on beggars, 72 case registered10 minutes ago
-
Eight UCs made zero waste10 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely10 minutes ago
-
About 22,257 deserving families get ration bags in Sialkot19 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed, stock confiscated over profiteering19 minutes ago
-
Rs. 246,000 fine imposed on 67 shopkeepers20 minutes ago
-
NDMA announces Prize Competitions for Pak Int'l Expo on DRR 202420 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt sets up stalls in Ramzan Bazaars20 minutes ago
-
Three policemen booked over injuring traders20 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark March 15 as 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat'20 minutes ago
-
FIA Kohat, Peshawar zones launches operations, two alleged accused arrested20 minutes ago
-
Dementia patient reunited with family through “Mera Pyara” app20 minutes ago