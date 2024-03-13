Open Menu

Ramadan Package: Over One Lac Ration Bags Delivered In Multan District

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The district administration delivered over one lac ration bags among deserving people across the district during one week under the Ramadan package.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer gave an ultimatum to complete the target of 2,50,000 bags in the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Rizwan Qadeer made a surprise visit to the warehouse and inspected the ration packing here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner checked the quality of flour, ghee, sugar and gram flour in the ration bags.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmed Riaz and District food Controller Ahmed Javed were also accompanied by him.

Thousands of bags were being delivered to assistant commissioners in tehsils on a daily basis, Rizwan added.

The process of distribution of 3,37,000 ration bags would be completed within the fixed deadline.

The field staff was going door to door and providing ration with modern biometric systems.

Eligibility of ration bags was being checked through identity card scanning, he concluded.

