Ramadan packages distributed to families of Police martyrs

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a heartwarming gesture, the Punjab Police has completed the distribution of Ramadan packages to the families of police martyrs, as instructed by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar.

This thoughtful initiative aims to honor the sacrifices of those who have laid down their lives for national security.

Police officers personally visited the homes of the martyrs, inquired about their families' well-being, and presented gifts as a token of appreciation. This move demonstrates the police department's commitment to supporting the families of their fallen heroes.

District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that the sacrifices of police martyrs will never be forgotten, stating, "The country is built on the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Those who sacrificed their lives for national security are our real heroes and are our pride." He added that the heirs of the martyrs are considered part of the police family, and all possible steps are being taken to ensure their welfare.

