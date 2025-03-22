Ramadan Relief: Administration Provides Aid To Over 900,000 People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) During the holy month of Ramadan, the district administration of Khairpur has set up a relief camp at Ambrella Chowk Bazar, providing affordable goods to the public.
So far, over 900,000 people have benefited from the relief efforts said a handout here on Saturday.
Additionally, subsidized flour is being sold at Rs. 130 per kilogram.
Officials from various departments, including revenue, sugar mill, and market committee, are present at the camp to address public grievances, resolving over 50 complaints to date.
