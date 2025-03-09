Ramadan Relief, Authorities In Kohat Ensure Fair Prices In Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) To ensure a blessed and stress-free Ramadan in Kohat, Chief Officer and price Control Magistrate Muhammad Waqas has taken decisive action to regulate prices in various markets.
Following the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram and instructions from TMO Muhammad Shoaib, Waqas has guaranteed the sale of essential items, including meat, vegetables, dates, and groceries, at official prices.
To promote transparency, Waqas directed vendors to prominently display rate lists, enabling consumers to make informed purchases.
The district and tehsil administrations have pledged to maintain a steady supply of items at standard and affordable prices, providing relief to the public during the holy month.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramadan relief, authorities in Kohat ensure fair prices in markets6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police arrest 70 people on erecting encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Dera admin committed to provide relief to masses in Ramazan: AC16 minutes ago
-
People's Bus to ply on roads till 1am from Ramadan 1536 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Sheikh calls on Azhar Shah, Syed Aamir46 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry enhances Hajj facilities, digital services under new policy46 minutes ago