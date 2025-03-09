Ramadan relief, authorities in Kohat ensure fair prices in markets

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) To ensure a blessed and stress-free Ramadan in Kohat, Chief Officer and price Control Magistrate Muhammad Waqas has taken decisive action to regulate prices in various markets.

Following the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram and instructions from TMO Muhammad Shoaib, Waqas has guaranteed the sale of essential items, including meat, vegetables, dates, and groceries, at official prices.

To promote transparency, Waqas directed vendors to prominently display rate lists, enabling consumers to make informed purchases.

The district and tehsil administrations have pledged to maintain a steady supply of items at standard and affordable prices, providing relief to the public during the holy month.

