Ramadan Sahulat bazaar made functional in Vehari

In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directions, the Ramadan Sahulat bazaar was made functional in Vehari to provide essential commodities at subsidized rates during the holy month

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directions, the Ramadan Sahulat bazaar was made functional in Vehari to provide essential commodities at subsidized rates during the holy month.

Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer led the opening ceremony, inspecting various stalls to assess the quality and pricing of food items, and emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and ensuring all facilities are up to standard.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner Taqueer highlighted that sugar was available at Rs 130 per kilogram, and chicken was priced Rs 20 to 22 less per kilogram than the market rate. A total of 69 stalls offer a variety of food items, vegetables, and fruits at reduced prices, aiming to provide significant relief to the public.

To assist elderly people, municipal committee staff are on hand to help carry purchases.

The bazaar also features a complaint counter, medical camp, ample seating for citizens and dedicated prayer areas for women. Security was managed by local police, Rescue 1122, and traffic police, with free parking facilities available for visitors.

The inauguration was attended by notable officials, including ADC Revenue and General Syed Usman Munir Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, Assistant Commissioner Mailsi Khalil Ahmed, CO MC Rao Naeem Khalid, Deputy Director Information and Public Relations Mian Naeem Asim, DO Industries Abida Hanif Wattoo, MO Planning Fauzia Aslam, President Anjuman Tajran Irshad Hussain Bhatti, General Secretary Rao Khalil, trade leader Aslam Madni, and District President PML-N Women's Wing Nausheen Malik.

APP/sak

1635 hrs