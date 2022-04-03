UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Security Plan Drawn Up For Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Ramadan Security plan drawn up for Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sunday chalked out a security plan to maintain law and order in the city during Ramazan, an official of the Police said here.

Giving detail, he said, 4,000 police personnel deployed across the city and Police officials will be deployed at the most sensitive places in the city, including masajids and public places.

Ababil Force, City Patrol Force and more than 20 Special Rider Squad will patrol during the Holy month of Ramazan, Police officials said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Sunday

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

2 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

5 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

14 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.