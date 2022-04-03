Ramadan Security plan drawn up for Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sunday chalked out a security plan to maintain law and order in the city during Ramazan, an official of the Police said here.

Giving detail, he said, 4,000 police personnel deployed across the city and Police officials will be deployed at the most sensitive places in the city, including masajids and public places.

Ababil Force, City Patrol Force and more than 20 Special Rider Squad will patrol during the Holy month of Ramazan, Police officials said.