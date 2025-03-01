Ramadan teaches patience, piety, selflessness: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He said that the blessed month is a source of divine mercy, forgiveness, and salvation.

Ramadan imparts the virtues of patience, piety, selflessness, and self-accountability, added the NA Speaker.

He stressed that sacred blessings of Ramadan offer an opportunity to reflect upon our actions, strive for personal improvement in accordance with Allah’s will, and refine our character.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the Holy Quran was revealed in this sacred month, serving as a beacon of guidance and enlightenment for humanity.

He said that fasting is not merely about abstaining from food and drink but is a means of spiritual purification, self-discipline, and attaining closeness to Allah.

Ramadan provides a unique opportunity for physical, spiritual, and moral purification, he added.

He further stated that Ramadan teaches us piety and encourages us to do good deeds, which not only enhance our worldly lives but also ensure success in the Hereafter.

NA Speaker stressed the need to foster tolerance, harmony, and unity within society to build a strong and resilient nation.

He urged people to engage in increased worship during this sacred month and to extend special care to those struggling with poverty and hardship.

He said “By supporting the underprivileged, we can seek the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

”

He also called upon the privileged to increase their charitable efforts during Ramadan so that every underprivileged individual can enjoy the blessings of this holy month.

He emphasized the importance of supplication during Ramadan, urging the nation to pray fervently for the progress, prosperity, and security of Pakistan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant everyone the understanding of the true essence of Ramadan and the ability to act upon its teachings.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also extended his greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the arrival of Ramadan.

He described Ramadan as a sacred month that provides a golden opportunity to seek closeness to Allah. The holy month encourages believers to lead their lives following Islamic teachings, dedicate more time to the worship of the Almighty, and assist those in need, he added.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly emphasized that Ramadan is a divine gift filled with mercy, blessings, and forgiveness.

He stressed the importance of seeking Allah’s pleasure during this holy month.

He highlighted the need for every individual to contribute towards the establishment of an equitable society. He urged the people to promote unity, tolerance, and compassion in their social attitudes, in line with the teachings of Ramadan. In addition, he underscored the significance of generously supporting the underprivileged during Ramadan and ensuring that they too partake in the blessings and grace of this sacred month.