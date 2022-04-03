UrduPoint.com

Ramazan A Month To Help The Poor Segments Of Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Ramazan a month to help the poor segments of society

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Maulana Qari Rashid Ansari, a noted religious leader, has emphasized the need to ensure financial assistance and help to poor segments of the society during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a press release issued here, Maulana Qari Rashid Ansari, the district chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S (JUI-S) said the holy month of Ramazan had arrived that demanded of Muslim Ummah to extend their financial assistance and help to poor segments of the society.

He said that it remained our traditions to provide food and meal at mosques at the timings of Iftar so that faithful could have Iftar dinner. He said that Ramazan fast demanded of faithful to avoid sins and social evils.

Related Topics

Poor Rashid National University Muslim

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

15 minutes ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

3 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

12 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.