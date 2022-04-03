Ramazan a month to help the poor segments of society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Maulana Qari Rashid Ansari, a noted religious leader, has emphasized the need to ensure financial assistance and help to poor segments of the society during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a press release issued here, Maulana Qari Rashid Ansari, the district chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S (JUI-S) said the holy month of Ramazan had arrived that demanded of Muslim Ummah to extend their financial assistance and help to poor segments of the society.

He said that it remained our traditions to provide food and meal at mosques at the timings of Iftar so that faithful could have Iftar dinner. He said that Ramazan fast demanded of faithful to avoid sins and social evils.