Ramazan Abounds With Opportunities For Muslims Says WUM VC

The holy month of Ramazan abounds with opportunities for the Muslims to practise patience and graciousness, said Women University Multan (WUM) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi

Speaking at a seminar organised by Department of Islamic Studies and Mass Communication in collaboration with Signify foundation at Women University Multan on Monday, VC Dr Uzma Quraishi said Ramazan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, but we are not aware of the value and status of this blessed month because all our thoughts and struggles are for materialism and worldly business.

The Ramzan's message and spirit should be the part of the daily life during the whole of the year, she asserted.

Addressing the seminar Dr. Kulsoom Paracha highlighted the importance of the holy month and said that it is full of opportunities for Muslims to practice tolerance.

It can be gauged from the fact that the Quran was revealed during this month, she added.

She appreciated the development initiatives taken by Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi and the role of the university in the educational and social development of South PunjabIn the end, recitation and quiz competitions were held among the students. Dr. Adeela Saeed, Director Student Affairs, Dr. Beenish Zaheen and other teachers also participated in the seminar.

