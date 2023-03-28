Ramazan Bachat Bazaar set up in Kandhkot

In order to provide relief to the general public, Ramazan Bachat Bazars were set up in all tehsils of District Kashmore-Kandhkot, on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister, to provide daily necessities to common people at affordable prices in the blessed month of Ramazan

In this regard, DC Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani alonwith Assistant Commissioner Kashmore Ali Raza Soomro on Tuesday visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaar set up at New Khosa Market Kashmore and collected information from citizens.

He said that citizens can purchase items of daily use from these bazaars at government-fixed prices.

DC said that all tehsil Revenue officials are strictly directed to visit these bazaars on daily basis and ensure that violating shopkeepers are heavily penalized and sent to jail.

DC Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani appealed to the public to shop from Bachat bazaars established by the district administration.

In Bachat bazaars stalls have been set up to sell pulses, flour, vegetables, fruits, meat, fish and other essential itemsat a lower price than the market.