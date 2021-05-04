Ramazan Bazaars extending relief to masses by subsidized rates

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Director General Livestock and Dairy Development department South Punjab, Dr Mansoor Ahmad Malik said that setting up of Ramzan Bazaars was aimed at provision of edibles to public at subsidized rates.

He stated this while paying visit to four Ramazan Bazaars established in Muzaffargarh, Jatoi, Shehr Sultan and Alipur.

He inspected various stalls including poultry stalls and checked the rates of meat, eggs and chicken.

Dr Malik discussed about prices of edibles with buyers and administrative officers.

The DG informed that third wave of pandemic was much dangerous and urged upon masses to follow SOPs in this connection.

Additional DG Livestock and Dairy Development Development Tariq and Deputy Director, Tariq Saeed accompanied the DG during the visit.