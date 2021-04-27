Ramazan bazaars facilities monitored

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Tuesday visited Ramazan Bazaars of Lidher, Chungi Do-gage and reviewed availability of commodities, quality and prices besides inspecting sitting arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Tuesday visited Ramazan Bazaars of Lidher, Chungi Do-gage and reviewed availability of commodities, quality and prices besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The additional deputy commissioner reviewed supply of essential items in Ramazan bazaars and expressed satisfaction over arrangements.

He directed shopkeepers to display approved rate lists in their shops while he met with visitors and inquired aboutquality of essential commodities and prices.

He directed bazaars management to provide daily use commodities without any interruption so that consumer could obtain the maximum benefits of these bazaars.