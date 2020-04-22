UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Bazaars Not To Be Set Up This Year: Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:41 PM

Ramazan bazaars not to be set up this year: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that Ramazan bazaars would not be set up this year due to coronavirus, therefore, the traders should provide maximum relief to the consumers at their own

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that Ramazan bazaars would not be set up this year due to coronavirus, therefore, the traders should provide maximum relief to the consumers at their own.

Chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee he welcomed everlasting cooperation of traders and said that in the Holy month of Ramazan, previous glorious traditions should be maintained by providing all possible relief to the consumers.

He informed that this year Ramazan bazaars would not be established thus providing availability of standard items with controlled prices to consumers was a big challenge and they should win it by joint efforts.

He said that steps were being taken to expand home delivery service and set up fair price shops during Ramazan. He said that a law had been enacted by Punjab government against hoardings under which stocking goods would be a serious crime so refrain from such activity.

He said that price control magistrates had been urged to conduct regular inspections of markets and bazaars which would be intensified in Ramazan. Prices would be strictly implemented and negative trend of increase in prices would be discouraged, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Muhammad Ali Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

46 minutes ago

Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vacc ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.