Ramazan bazaars not to be set up this year: Deputy Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that Ramazan bazaars would not be set up this year due to coronavirus, therefore, the traders should provide maximum relief to the consumers at their own.

Chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee he welcomed everlasting cooperation of traders and said that in the Holy month of Ramazan, previous glorious traditions should be maintained by providing all possible relief to the consumers.

He informed that this year Ramazan bazaars would not be established thus providing availability of standard items with controlled prices to consumers was a big challenge and they should win it by joint efforts.

He said that steps were being taken to expand home delivery service and set up fair price shops during Ramazan. He said that a law had been enacted by Punjab government against hoardings under which stocking goods would be a serious crime so refrain from such activity.

He said that price control magistrates had been urged to conduct regular inspections of markets and bazaars which would be intensified in Ramazan. Prices would be strictly implemented and negative trend of increase in prices would be discouraged, he added.