Ramazan bazaars set up to provide relief

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Saturday said Ramzan Bazars have been set up in the district to ensure provision of edibles to the people at subsidized rates.

Chairing a meeting held here, he said the prices of fruits, vegetables and other essentials commodities in the Ramadan bazaars would be lower than the usual market rates and their quality would be monitored continuously to maintain the supply and demand mechanism.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of the three Tehsils and heads of all the district departments.

The DC said that Ramadan bazaars had been activated in all the three tehsils of the district.

Five in Depalpur, two in Renala and one in Okara tehsil.

The DC directed the officers to keep the data of the bazaars accurate and up-to-date and the auction of food items including fruits and vegetables should be closely monitored.

A Complaints Cell is also set up in the Deputy Commissioner's office.