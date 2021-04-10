UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Bazaars Set Up To Provide Relief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

Ramazan bazaars set up to provide relief

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Saturday said Ramzan Bazars have been set up in the district to ensure provision of edibles to the people at subsidized rates

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Saturday said Ramzan Bazars have been set up in the district to ensure provision of edibles to the people at subsidized rates.

Chairing a meeting held here, he said the prices of fruits, vegetables and other essentials commodities in the Ramadan bazaars would be lower than the usual market rates and their quality would be monitored continuously to maintain the supply and demand mechanism.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of the three Tehsils and heads of all the district departments.

The DC said that Ramadan bazaars had been activated in all the three tehsils of the district.

Five in Depalpur, two in Renala and one in Okara tehsil.

The DC directed the officers to keep the data of the bazaars accurate and up-to-date and the auction of food items including fruits and vegetables should be closely monitored.

A Complaints Cell is also set up in the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Related Topics

Okara Depalpur Market All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Kiev, Ankara Have Similar Views on ..

3 minutes ago

73 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

DC for legal action over violation of SOPs

3 minutes ago

Object Likely to Be Fragment of SpaceX Rocket Foun ..

3 minutes ago

214 corona patients under treatment in Okara

5 minutes ago

Dist admin seals 1193 shopping malls, schools in 2 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.