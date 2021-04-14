UrduPoint.com
Ramazan Bazaars Set Up To Provide Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:24 PM

Ramazan bazaars set up to provide relief

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (Kasur) Asia Gul, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) on Wednesday visited various Sasta Ramazan bazaars and checked the prices and quality of essential commodities there

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (Kasur) Asia Gul, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) on Wednesday visited various Sasta Ramazan bazaars and checked the prices and quality of essential commodities there.

According to details, AC Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu visited Munir Shaheed Colony Ramazan bazaar and checked the prices and quality of food items there.

Meanwhile, AC Chunian Rizwan-ul-Haq visited Ramazan bazaar and reviewed the prices of essential commodities, quality, cleanliness, implementation on coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) there.

AC Patokki Osama Sharon Niazi also visited the Sasta Ramazan bazaar and checked the availability, quality, prices and other arrangements there.

Assistant Commissioners said that vegetables and fruits were available in the Ramazan bazaars at discounted rates as compared to the usual market price and the district government was using all its resources to provide relief to the people.

