Ramazan Bazaars To Sell Commodities At Low Rates: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that all arrangements have been made for provision of daily-use items in Ramazan bazaars at fixed and low prices.

He was presiding over a meeting of trader leaders here on Monday.

He said that special teams would be constituted to properly monitor demand and supply of essential items.

Raja Yasir said that a decision had been made to constitute teams to carry out checking of Ramazan bazaars, adding that all-out efforts would be made to provide good quality essential items to people on government fixed prices.

The trader leaders assured of cooperation to make the government campaign a success.

