Ramazan bazaars visited to inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched a campaign in various Ramazan bazaars, set up in the provincial capital, to ensure availability of commodities on subsidised rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia Thursday visited Ramazan bazaars of Shadman and Islampura to review the quality of fruits and vegetables available at Agriculture Fair price shops. prices of sugar, flour and edible oils were also reviewed in detail.

The ADCG directed the officials of market committee to improve cleanliness situation in the market and remove encroachments.

He also directed shopkeepers to display rate list in their shops on prominent places.

He urged the visitors to follow the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and warned that no one should be allowed in bazaars without face-mask.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, during a crackdown on profiteers and overcharging, arrested owner of Mart Zone Cash 'N Carry for selling sugar on higher rates.