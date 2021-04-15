UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Bazaars Visited To Inspects Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ramazan bazaars visited to inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched a campaign in various Ramazan bazaars, set up in the provincial capital, to ensure availability of commodities on subsidised rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia Thursday visited Ramazan bazaars of Shadman and Islampura to review the quality of fruits and vegetables available at Agriculture Fair price shops. prices of sugar, flour and edible oils were also reviewed in detail.

The ADCG directed the officials of market committee to improve cleanliness situation in the market and remove encroachments.

He also directed shopkeepers to display rate list in their shops on prominent places.

He urged the visitors to follow the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and warned that no one should be allowed in bazaars without face-mask.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, during a crackdown on profiteers and overcharging, arrested owner of Mart Zone Cash 'N Carry for selling sugar on higher rates.

Related Topics

Raiwind Agriculture Price Market Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

6 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

10 minutes ago

SC bars justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comm ..

22 minutes ago

Seven arrested, weapons recovered in sargodha

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.