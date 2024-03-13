Ramazan begins seeking blessings, spiritual renewal

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 06:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) With the advent of the Holy month of Ramazan, the faithful flocked to mosques across the nation, including the Federal capital, to observe this sacred time with prayers, reflection, and seeking the blessings of the Almighty.

The atmosphere is one of reverence and anticipation as believers embark on this month-long journey of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.

In the heart of the federal capital, mosques are witnessing a surge in attendance as faithful gather for Taraweeh prayers, the special nightly prayers performed during Ramazan.

The sound of Quranic recitation fills the air as worshippers unite in supplication, seeking spiritual purification and closeness to the Divine.

The influx of worshippers is not limited to the federal capital alone; mosques countrywide are experiencing a similar surge in attendance. From bustling city centers to remote villages, the faithful are answering the call to prayer, eager to partake in the blessings and rewards that Ramazan brings.

For many, Ramazan is a time of introspection and renewal, a period to strengthen their faith and connection with Allah Almighty. The fasting from dawn till dusk serves as a reminder of the importance of self-discipline, empathy for the less fortunate, and gratitude for blessings received.

In addition to prayers and fasting, mosques are also hubs of community activity during Ramazan. Charitable initiatives such as food drives, distribution of Iftar meals (the meal to break the fast), and assisting the needy are commonplace, reflecting the spirit of compassion and solidarity that defines this holy month.

Imams and religious scholars are delivering sermons and lectures centered around the themes of mercy, forgiveness, and spiritual growth, guiding worshippers on their journey toward self-improvement and righteousness.

