Ramazan Brings Surge In Mosque Attendance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan commences, mosques province wide, including Sukkur, are witnessing a significant increase in attendance. The faithful gather for Taraweeh prayers, filling the air with Quranic recitations as they unite in supplication.
This month-long journey of spiritual devotion and self-discipline is marked by reverence and anticipation. From city centers to remote villages, worshippers are flocking to mosques, eager to partake in the blessings and rewards that Ramazan brings.
For many, Ramazan is a time for introspection and renewal, strengthening their faith and connection with Allah Almighty. The fasting from dawn till dusk serves as a reminder of self-discipline, empathy, and gratitude.
Mosques have become hubs of community activity, with charitable initiatives such as food drives, Iftar meal distributions, and assisting the needy. Imams and scholars deliver sermons centered around mercy, forgiveness, and spiritual growth, guiding worshippers toward self-improvement and righteousness.
