Ramazan celebrations reach midpoint with traditional fervor: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The holy month of Ramazan had reached its midpoint, with the air sweet with traditional delicacies, mosques echoing with taraweeh prayers and streets shining with colorful lights and decorations, as vendors did brisk business with people rushing to buy last-minute treats for sehri and iftar.

The air was filled with the enticing aromas of samosas, jalebis and pakoras, tempting the fasting masses, as ptv news Channel showcased the traditional sehri and iftar delicacies being prepared across the country.

"The holy month of Ramazan is truly a blessing in disguise. The festivities, the food and prayers everything comes together to create an atmosphere of tranquility and joy. The mosques are filled with people, all united in their devotion to Allah. It is a beautiful sight to behold!" said a citizen of Lahore.

"I love the smell of samosas and pakoras wafting from the food stalls outside the mosques. It is a tradition that never gets old. And the taraweeh prayers are always so peaceful, with the Imam's voice echoing through the crowded mosque." a citizen from Karachi.

"Ramazan is a time for spiritual reflection and growth. The mosques are filled with people seeking forgiveness and guidance. It is a reminder that we are all in this together, striving to become better versions of ourselves." said a citizen of Islamabad.

"The iftar parties are always a highlight of Ramazan. Gathering with family and friends to break our fasts together is a wonderful way to strengthen bonds and create new memories.

And of course, the variety of dishes is always a treat!" citizen of Peshawar.

"The hustle and bustle of grocery shopping during Ramazan is always exciting! The markets are filled with people stocking up on dates, samosas, and other iftar essentials. It is a challenge to navigate through the crowded aisles, but it's all worth it in the end," said a citizen of Multan city.

"I love taking my kids grocery shopping during Ramazan. They get so excited seeing all the traditional foods and decorations. It's a great way to teach them about the importance of Ramazan and the values of kindness, generosity, and compassion." said a mother.

"Ramazan is always a magical time for kids. They love staying up late for sehri, and then waking up early for iftar. The excitement on their faces when they see the iftar table spread is priceless!" said a citizen of Rawalpindi.

"During Ramazan, the area around the mosques is filled with vendors selling religious items like prayer mats, tasbih, and Islamic books. It is a great way to pick up some essentials for our daily prayers and to support local businesses" said a Imam of Islamabad Mosque.

"Sehri is always a special meal during Ramazan. My favorite is paratha with yogurt which is a perfect combination to keep me energized throughout the day!" said a girl.

"I love the smell of paratha being cooked on the stove during sehri. It is a tradition that never gets old. And of course, a glass of cold yogurt is the perfect accompaniment" said a student.