Ramazan Continues To Bring Hustle & Bustle To Streets, Markets Across Country: Report
March 09, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan continues, the country is witnessing a hustle and bustle like never before, with the streets filled with people rushing to prepare for their fasts, while shopkeepers are working tirelessly to meet the demand for traditional Ramazan delicacies.
A report aired by ptv news highlighted the festive atmosphere in cities across the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
"The streets are filled with the sweet scent of traditional Ramazan treats like samosas, pakoras and dates,"
said the report.
"People are rushing to buy these delicacies to break their fasts in the evening, Shopkeepers commented, adding, It is a mad dash in the evenings, but we are happy to serve the community during this blessed month."
Citizens were also enthusiastic about the festive atmosphere, saying, "Ramazan is a time of great joy and spiritual growth.
We look forward to the sehri and iftar gatherings with our families and friends." Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, is a special time for families to come together and prepare for the day's fast, said a citizen.
The cities are also witnessing a surge in charity food distributions, with many organizations and individuals setting up iftar camps to feed the poor and needy, said a youngster in Islamabad.
Mosques are also bustling with activity, as people gather for taraweeh prayers and other Ramazan-related
events.
Overall, the country is filled with a sense of festivity and spirituality during this blessed month.
As one citizen put it, "Ramazan is a time of great blessings and mercy. We are grateful to be able to observe this holy month with such enthusiasm and devotion.
Many restaurants are also capitalizing on the festive atmosphere, offering special iftar deals that are attracting large crowds, said a worker in Lahore Anarkali Bazaar.
"We are offering a special iftar buffet with over 20 traditional dishes," said the manager of a local restaurant, whose banner advertising the deal is displayed prominently outside".
"It is been a huge hit so far, with many families and friends gathering here to break their fasts together." Another restaurant owner added, "We are offering a discount on our iftar deals for large groups, and it's been a great way to attract more customers during this blessed month."
Women are also seen busy in preparations for special iftar and sehri meals, shopping for ingredients and cooking traditional dishes for their families.
"I love this time of year," said one woman, "it is a time for family and friends to come together and share in the blessings of Ramazan."
Meanwhile, children are also enthusiastically celebrating the holy month by participating in "Roza Kushaye" events.
These gatherings, which translate to "breaking the fast" parties, are a fun way for kids to learn about the importance of Ramazan and the value of fasting.
