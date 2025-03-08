Open Menu

Ramazan Crackdown: ICT Admin Arrests 109, Issue Fines Over Rs. 174,000 For Price Violations

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration has intensified its campaign against overpricing and hoarding during Ramazan, arresting 109 individuals, imposing fines exceeding Rs. 174,000, and registering 10 criminal cases in the sixth day of operations.

The spokesman of ICT administration disclosed details of its sixth-day Ramazan enforcement drive, targeting shops and vendors accused of selling essential goods above government-mandated rates.

A total of 606 inspections were conducted across markets, resulting in fines totaling Rs. 174,000 for violations of the official price list.

Authorities arrested 109 individuals for illegal profiteering, including eight detained after residents filed complaints via the DC Helpline. Ten cases were also registered against businesses accused of exploiting consumers under the guise of inflation.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized that hoarding and price manipulation would not be tolerated.

“Our priority is to ensure relief for citizens during Ramazan. No one will be allowed to exploit the public,” he said.

He urged residents to cross-check prices against the official rate list and report discrepancies immediately.

The crackdown extended beyond price controls. Assistant commissioners penalized multiple vendors for using banned plastic bags, part of a broader environmental enforcement effort.

Memon reiterated that the administration’s teams are operating round-the-clock to monitor markets and respond to complaints. “We are committed to strict oversight. Citizens must inform us via the helpline if they face overcharging,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration urged residents to contact the 24/7 DC Helpline (phone number) to report overpricing, hoarding, or plastic bag usage. Officials confirmed all complaints would be investigated promptly.

More Stories From Pakistan