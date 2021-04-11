UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Crescent Sighting Meeting On Tuesday Evening

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:40 PM

Ramazan crescent sighting meeting on Tuesday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :An unprecedented meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Peshawar on Tuesday (Apr 13) to sight the crescent moon of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak— an auspicious month-long festival during which the Muslims will not eat or drink from pre-dawn to dusk.

      Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting of the committee, to be held at office of the Administrator (Auqaf), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eidgah Charsadda Road, Peshawar.

The start of Ramadan is determined by the lunar Calendar which, unlike the Gregorian calendar, follows a 29- or 30-day cycle determined by the cycle of the moon.

This will be the first Ramadan -the ninth month of the Islamic calendar - moon sighting under new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the Federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairman said in January that he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

"The entire nation will observe unified Ramadan fasting and Eid Al-Fitr, he had said.

        The meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

      The meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees will be held at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars will report to his testimony to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile no. 0321-9410041.

The information regarding crescent sighting can also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile no. 0300 6831822, Hafiz Abdul Quddoos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile no. 0333-2697051 and Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, member Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee on 0300-5947909.

The moon sighting information could also be shared on landline numbers 091-2042233, 091-2043428 to administrator Auqaf Jamaluddin.

The chairman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to his end.

According to Ministry of Science and Technology and Meteorological Department the chances of sighting crescent moon of Ramazan will be bright in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on Tuesday evening.

Thus the holy month will most likely to begin on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Mobile Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Road Charsadda Turkish Lira January December Muslim Mufti From Government Best Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

5.5 magnitude aftershock jolts Indonesia&#039;s Ja ..

25 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s World Security expands its service ..

40 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

55 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAEâ€™s â€˜Year of the ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.