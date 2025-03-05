Ramazan Fervor Grips Mosques, Markets Across Country
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) As Ramazan celebrations continue across the country, Pakistanis remain steadfast in their devotion and prayer, with mosques filled with faithful for saying taraweeh prayers and communities coming together to break their fasts and share in the blessings of the holy month, fostering a spirit of togetherness.
According to a report aired on ptv news, a resident of Karachi, Ayesha said "I love the sense of community that Ramazan brings, everyone comes together to share iftar and prayers.
"The mosques are so beautifully lit up at night, it's a breathtaking sight", in Islamabad, another resident commented.
The report added that the country's mosques and religious institutions are witnessing a significant increase in attendance, with millions of Pakistanis participating in Ramazan-related activities and events.
Special iftar dinners are also a highlight of the month, with families gathering at home to share traditional dishes.
"We have a big iftar dinner at our house every year, with all our relatives and friends," said a resident of Quetta.
"It is a wonderful way to break our fast and spend time together." Many restaurants also offer special iftar deals and buffets, which are popular among citizens.
"We go to our favorite restaurant every year for iftar, they have an amazing spread of food," said a resident of Lahore.
Mosques are also hosting special iftar dinners, which are attended by hundreds of people. "Our mosque has a big iftar dinner every night, it is a wonderful way to bring the community together," said a resident of Islamabad.
In all major cities, shops and markets are preparing special iftar and sehri food to attract citizens.
In Karachi Tariq Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal are offering a wide range of traditional iftar items like
samosas, pakoras and kebabs.
In Lahore, the famous food street is buzzing with activity, with restaurants and food stalls offering special iftar deals and discounts.
In Islamabad, the superstores on Jinnah Avenue are stocked with a variety of sehri and iftar items, including dates, fruits and traditional desserts.
In Peshawar, the markets on Chowk Yadgar are filled with the aroma of traditional iftar items like kebabs, haleem, and falooda. In Quetta, the shops on Shahrah-e-Iqbal are offering special iftar deals on traditional Balochi dishes like sambosas, kachoris and dumplings.
Around mosques, vendors are selling various prayer-related items, including prayer mats, rozaries (Tasbih) and Islamic books.
"I come to the mosque every year to buy a new prayer mat and some rozaries for my family," said a resident of Islamabad.
kids are also excitedly observing their first fasts, known as "Roza Kushai".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan fervor grips mosques, markets across country1 minute ago
-
Trump thanks Pakistan for arresting key suspect of Kabul Airport attack4 minutes ago
-
Truck-coach collision in Khairpur killed 3, injured several11 minutes ago
-
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging11 minutes ago
-
Madrassa roof collapse traps students in DG Khan11 minutes ago
-
Experts term safeguarding environmental rights in Kashmir-like conflict-hit regions, a huge challen ..21 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus" intiative31 minutes ago
-
Add'l Foreign Secretary discusses trade ties with Bangladesh commerce secretary31 minutes ago
-
Grief prevails in Bannu after two blasts as police expands investigation1 hour ago
-
Five booked for kidnapping, assaulting teenage girl1 hour ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Shabir Shah lauds Kashmiris for unwavering commitment to freedom1 hour ago