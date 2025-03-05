Open Menu

Ramazan Fervor Grips Mosques, Markets Across Country

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Ramazan fervor grips mosques, markets across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) As Ramazan celebrations continue across the country, Pakistanis remain steadfast in their devotion and prayer, with mosques filled with faithful for saying taraweeh prayers and communities coming together to break their fasts and share in the blessings of the holy month, fostering a spirit of togetherness.

According to a report aired on ptv news, a resident of Karachi, Ayesha said "I love the sense of community that Ramazan brings, everyone comes together to share iftar and prayers.

"The mosques are so beautifully lit up at night, it's a breathtaking sight", in Islamabad, another resident commented.

The report added that the country's mosques and religious institutions are witnessing a significant increase in attendance, with millions of Pakistanis participating in Ramazan-related activities and events.

Special iftar dinners are also a highlight of the month, with families gathering at home to share traditional dishes.

"We have a big iftar dinner at our house every year, with all our relatives and friends," said a resident of Quetta.

"It is a wonderful way to break our fast and spend time together." Many restaurants also offer special iftar deals and buffets, which are popular among citizens.

"We go to our favorite restaurant every year for iftar, they have an amazing spread of food," said a resident of Lahore.

Mosques are also hosting special iftar dinners, which are attended by hundreds of people. "Our mosque has a big iftar dinner every night, it is a wonderful way to bring the community together," said a resident of Islamabad.

In all major cities, shops and markets are preparing special iftar and sehri food to attract citizens.

In Karachi Tariq Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal are offering a wide range of traditional iftar items like

samosas, pakoras and kebabs.

In Lahore, the famous food street is buzzing with activity, with restaurants and food stalls offering special iftar deals and discounts.

In Islamabad, the superstores on Jinnah Avenue are stocked with a variety of sehri and iftar items, including dates, fruits and traditional desserts.

In Peshawar, the markets on Chowk Yadgar are filled with the aroma of traditional iftar items like kebabs, haleem, and falooda. In Quetta, the shops on Shahrah-e-Iqbal are offering special iftar deals on traditional Balochi dishes like sambosas, kachoris and dumplings.

Around mosques, vendors are selling various prayer-related items, including prayer mats, rozaries (Tasbih) and Islamic books.

"I come to the mosque every year to buy a new prayer mat and some rozaries for my family," said a resident of Islamabad.

kids are also excitedly observing their first fasts, known as "Roza Kushai".

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

10 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

10 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

11 hours ago
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

12 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

12 hours ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

13 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

13 hours ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

13 hours ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan