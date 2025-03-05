Ramazan fervor grips mosques, markets across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) As Ramazan celebrations continue across the country, Pakistanis remain steadfast in their devotion and prayer, with mosques filled with faithful for saying taraweeh prayers and communities coming together to break their fasts and share in the blessings of the holy month, fostering a spirit of togetherness.

According to a report aired on ptv news, a resident of Karachi, Ayesha said "I love the sense of community that Ramazan brings, everyone comes together to share iftar and prayers.

"The mosques are so beautifully lit up at night, it's a breathtaking sight", in Islamabad, another resident commented.

The report added that the country's mosques and religious institutions are witnessing a significant increase in attendance, with millions of Pakistanis participating in Ramazan-related activities and events.

Special iftar dinners are also a highlight of the month, with families gathering at home to share traditional dishes.

"We have a big iftar dinner at our house every year, with all our relatives and friends," said a resident of Quetta.

"It is a wonderful way to break our fast and spend time together." Many restaurants also offer special iftar deals and buffets, which are popular among citizens.

"We go to our favorite restaurant every year for iftar, they have an amazing spread of food," said a resident of Lahore.

Mosques are also hosting special iftar dinners, which are attended by hundreds of people. "Our mosque has a big iftar dinner every night, it is a wonderful way to bring the community together," said a resident of Islamabad.

In all major cities, shops and markets are preparing special iftar and sehri food to attract citizens.

In Karachi Tariq Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal are offering a wide range of traditional iftar items like

samosas, pakoras and kebabs.

In Lahore, the famous food street is buzzing with activity, with restaurants and food stalls offering special iftar deals and discounts.

In Islamabad, the superstores on Jinnah Avenue are stocked with a variety of sehri and iftar items, including dates, fruits and traditional desserts.

In Peshawar, the markets on Chowk Yadgar are filled with the aroma of traditional iftar items like kebabs, haleem, and falooda. In Quetta, the shops on Shahrah-e-Iqbal are offering special iftar deals on traditional Balochi dishes like sambosas, kachoris and dumplings.

Around mosques, vendors are selling various prayer-related items, including prayer mats, rozaries (Tasbih) and Islamic books.

"I come to the mosque every year to buy a new prayer mat and some rozaries for my family," said a resident of Islamabad.

kids are also excitedly observing their first fasts, known as "Roza Kushai".