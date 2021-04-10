UrduPoint.com
Ramazan Food Packages Distributed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:55 PM

Ramazan food packages distributed

The Ramazan food packages were distributed among the families of the martyrs, sick, disabled and those who died during their duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ramazan food packages were distributed among the families of the martyrs, sick, disabled and those who died during their duties.

As per the details, packages had been sent to the families of 20 martyrs, 20 sick, 3 disabled and 228 employees who died in the line of duty of PHP in all the districts of the province.

On the direction of Additional IG PHP, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir encouraged 56 personnel who performed brilliantly during the service with cash prizes.

Addressing the awardees, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir said that the purpose of awarding the prizes was to raise the morale of the officials so that they could perform their duties of service and protection of the citizens with more diligence and determination.

He further said that a total of about nine lac rupees had been disbursed for the welfare ofthe force and more steps will be taken for the welfare of the force in future also usingall available resources.

