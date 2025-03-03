Ramazan food safety crackdown: IFA inspects 26 outlets, warns violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr. Tahira Siddiqui on Monday said that the IFA teams inspected 26 food outlets in the Margalla Ramazan Bazaar, including general stores, fruit vendors, dry nut shops, and food processing units.

Talking to APP, she said as Ramazan begins, Islamabad’s food safety teams are conducting daily inspections across markets and Ramazan bazaars to ensure compliance with health standards.

She announced intensified efforts to monitor food quality, targeting both established shops and small-scale vendors citywide.

Dr. Tahira confirmed that daily inspections will continue in regular markets and Ramazan-specific bazaars throughout the holy month.

Meanwhile, she said that a special attention is being given to neighborhood dairy shops, street vendors, and temporary stalls to prevent the sale of unsafe products.

Inspectors flagged violations such as the use of substandard cooking oil and missing sales records. Vendors found violating guidelines face immediate penalties, including fines or closures, Dr Tahira warned. "Unsafe practices, like frying food in low-quality oil or failing to maintain records, will not be tolerated," Dr. Siddiqui said.

The IFA emphasized collaboration with the public, urging residents to verify expiry dates, packaging seals, and storage conditions before purchasing items.

"Every resident deserves access to safe food during Ramazan. We are using all available tools—inspections, testing, and public feedback—to meet this goal," said Dr. Siddiqui.

