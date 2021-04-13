Ramazan gives us message to establish links with Allah through Holy Quran: Ayesha Syed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Former MNA and Director Public Relations Women Wing of Jamaat Islami Pakistan Ayesha Syed said the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak came with full of blessings,forgiveness and with multiplications of rewards for each prayer and kindness.

" Ramazan gives us message to establish links with Allah through the Holy Quran,|" she said.

Felicitating the whole nation on the eve of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak on Tuesday, she said that Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was granted with distinctions of Shab-e-Qadr and Nazool-e-Quran from test of the months but unfortunately, the the whole country was gripped by the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Now, it was high time for us to seek the mercy of Allah Almighty in this moment of trial, she said and added that the current situation was demanding of more inclines to Allah than before.