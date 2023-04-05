'Ramazan has significant impact on lives of Muslims spiritually, physically'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Religious scholar Riasat Ali Khan on Wednesday said Ramazan had a significant impact on daily lives of Muslims, both spiritually and physically

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Religious scholar Riasat Ali Khan on Wednesday said Ramazan had a significant impact on daily lives of Muslims, both spiritually and physically.

Taking part in the live Ramazan Transmission, he elaborated that fasting during Ramazan help to cultivate self-discipline and mindfulness, and provides an opportunity for increased prayers and charitable acts.

He further said that Ramazan can have a positive impact on health, including potential improvement in insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Fazal Akbar Safi said that fasting can have an impact on gastrointestinal function, including changes in bowel habits, stomach acidity and gallbladder contraction.

He added that proper hydration and balanced meals during non-fasting hours can help reduce the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort during Ramazan. He advised individuals with gastrointestinal conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease or gastro esophageal reflux disease, to consult their health care provider.

Tilawat-e-Quran-e-Pak along with translation is a regular part of transmission.

People across the country can participate in the live transmission by calling at 051-9208940 from 5 pm. to 9 p.m.

This special transmission can be accessed on all social media platforms of Radio Pakistan including Radio Pakistan's Podcast.