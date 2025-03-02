Open Menu

Ramazan Model Bazaars, Sugar Sales Points Set Up In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The district administration of Sargodha, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has established two Ramazan Sahulat model bazaars, five Ramazan Sahulat bazaars and 23 sugar sale points across the district to provide relief to consumers.

According to a spokesman for the district administration on Sunday, the initiatives aim to ensure the availability of essential food items at subsidized rates, directly benefiting the public. He said the Ramazan sahulat model bazaars were set up at University Road Sargodha, and Circular Road Bhera, where traders are offering poultry, eggs, sugar, flour, and 16 other essential items at reduced prices.

Similarly, five sahulat relief bazaars were established at key locations, including Tanki Ground block no. 5 in Bhalwal, opposite MC Offices in Sahiwal and Sillanwali tehsils, near Ghaara Bus Stand in Kot Momin tehsil, and close to the post office in Shahpur tehsil.

In addition to the markets, 23 sugar sale points were set up across the district to provide sugar at a fixed rate of Rs 130 per kilogram, he said. In Sargodha, five sale points are operational at Rail bazaar, Tahli Chowk, Istiqlalabad Colony, Rehmanpura, and Gillwala.

In Bhalwal tehsil, three sale points were set up; one is near the Municipal Committee Office, the second one near Agriculture office, and third one at market committee. In Shahpur tehsil, three sale points are located at the MC Hall, Livestock Office, and Old Town Committee Shahpur.

Similarly, Sahiwal, Sillanwali, Kot Momin, and Bhera tehsils have three sale points each at prominent locations, ensuring easy access for residents, he added.

