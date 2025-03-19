Ramazan: month of self-discipline, spiritual purification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Fasting, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan, is one of the five pillars of Islam, and its significance is deeply rooted in the teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The holy Prophet's emphasis on fasting was not just a matter of abstaining from food and drink, but a holistic approach aimed at developing self-discipline, empathy, compassion and spiritual growth.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb, KP said holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid great emphasis on fasting as a means to purify the soul and attain closeness to Allah Almighty.

He referred to a famous hadith, “Whoever fasts in Ramazan with faith and seeking reward from Allah will have his past sins forgiven”. This highlights fasting as a form of spiritual purification, a chance to renew one's faith, and a means to seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

Beyond the spiritual aspect, he said that fasting is also a practice in self-control and observance of patience and tolerance. “By refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs, Muslims cultivate discipline, which can help in overcoming worldly temptations.”

He said the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) advised that fasting is a means to attain taqwa (God-consciousness), as it requires one to control not just their physical desires but also their thoughts and actions.

Maulana Tayyab said one of the remarkable aspects of fasting, as emphasized by the Prophet (PBUH), is its ability to foster empathy and compassion for the less fortunate.

During fasting, he said that Muslims experience hunger and thirst firsthand, which allows them to better understand the struggles of those who live in poverty. “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself lived a life of simplicity and often highlighted the importance of giving to charity, especially during Ramadan.”

“The one who eats and drinks in abundance should look at the one who is poor and in need”. This connection between fasting and empathy is not only an individual practice but also a communal call to strengthen bonds of solidarity and generosity among Muslims.

In-spite of all the bitter experiences of the past, he said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had set a unique and unprecedented example of tolerance and patience by announcing amnesty for everyone including rivals on conquest of Makkah.

“He (PBUH) had neither taken any revenge nor let others harm anyone, and announced open amnesty for all.”

Dr Hifazat Ullah, Chairman, Islamic Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar said Makkah’s historic victory had given a clear lesson to keep moving consistently on the right direction and path with complete trust and believe in Allah’s help to achieve any goal in life besides promoting tolerance, brotherhood and forgiveness imperative for attaining lasting peace, progress and prosperity.

In historical Hajjat-ul-Wida’s sermon, he said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized upon justice, equality of all human beings and socio–economic rights of the women and declared racial supremacy as unacceptable.

The holy Prophet (PBUH) had given the concept of Tauheed (oneness of Allah) that there was no one-worth of worship except Allah Almighty and Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah and no prophet would come after him.

Denounced all sorts of discriminations among human beings, he said the last Prophet of Allah had declared that there was no superiority of Arabs on non-Arabs on the basis of gender, colour and caste rather “Taqwa” (Good deeds) was the hallmark of superiority of an individual over others.

He (PBUH) declared that killing of a person and forceful possessing of one’s property was against the teaching of islam and called for honouring human lives.

Restoring the dignity of women whether she is a mother, wife, daughter or sister, he (PBUH) emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they have right over them besides kept fasting.

He (PBUH) also taught to treat slaves with kindness and give them what the owners eat and wear themselves besides other facilities.

Dr Hifazat Ullah said Hajjat-ul-Wida’s sermon of the holy prophet was a perfect roadmap to establish durable peace, economic stability and promote interfaith harmony in a country besides ensuring justice, equality and righteous deeds in a society.

He said that we should not forget families of martyrs and include them in Iftar parties and Eidul Fitr celebrations.

