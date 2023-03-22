UrduPoint.com

Ramazan Moon Sighted As Holy Month To Start From Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of Central Ruet e Hilal Committee (CRC) Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad here on Wednesday night announced that the moon of Ramazan ul Mubarak has been sighted in the country, therefore, the first Ramazan's fast would be observed on March 23 ( Thursday).

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the impartant announcement after a long meeting of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee chaired by him here at Aukaf Department.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Central Ruet e Hilal Committee and Zonal Committee KP, senior officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Religious Affairs, Zakat, Aukaf and Hajj, Pakistan Meteorological Department and others relevant authorities.

The meeting of zonal Ruet e Hilal Committee was held at their respective offices in all provinces including Islamabad. The chairman said that credible evidence of moon sightings was received from different cities in Pakistan and on the basis of the testimonies, the first Ramazan would be observed on Thursday.

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj

More Stories From Pakistan

